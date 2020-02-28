Roseville police searching for child allegedly kidnapped by uncle

Roseville police said they’re searching for a child who was allegedly kidnapped by his uncle.

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police said a man allegedly kidnapped his 10-year-old nephew early Thursday morning. Officers identified him as 27-year-old Michael Zeno and say he may be suffering from mental health issues.

Officials suspect Izaivion Powell-Zeno was taken against his will after his parents were physically assaulted by Zeno. Izaivion has short black dreadlocks, is 4 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 70 pounds. Police consider him at-risk.

Their current location is unknown, but they were last seen leaving the apartment in a black 2014 Honda CRV with California license plate 8LBT608. Police are coordinating with surrounding agencies and are asking anyone who has information about Izaivion or Zeno to call Roseville police at 916-774-5000.

If you have immediate information call 911.