Roseville police searching for stolen credit card suspect

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives with the Roseville Police Department are searching for a female suspect in connection to a stolen credit card.

Police officials said the credit card was stolen from a business office on Sunrise Boulevard on July 16.

Surveillance video shows the stolen credit card was used by a woman with blond hair, wearing a black tank top, according to police.

Police said they need the public’s help in identifying the woman.



If you have any information, email CSO Investigator Crawford at KCrawford@roseville.ca.us and reference case number RPD 2020-44609.