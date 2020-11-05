Roseville police searching for suspect in armed robbery

Roseville police say they are searching for John Bontemps as a suspect in an armed robbery. (Courtesy: Roseville Police Department)

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police are searching for a man suspected of armed robbery and wielding a machete during an argument with a store clerk. 

According to police, the incident happened around 9 p.m. at a store on Cirby Way near Foothills Boulevard. 

Police say the man, identified as John Bontemps, was arguing with the store clerk when he “brandished a machete and vandalized the store as well as a vehicle outside the store.” 

Anyone who sees Bontemps should call police. He is considered armed and dangerous. 

