Roseville police searching for suspects in golf course theft

Roseville police say they are searching for these suspects. (Courtesy: Roseville Police Department)

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three people suspected of stealing credit cards and other property at a golf course. 

Police say the incident happened at the golf course on Alta Vista Avenue. The suspects got into a vehicle at the course and began to steal bank and credit cards, according to officers. 

After stealing the cards, police say they made fraudulent charges totaling $1,000 on the victims’ accounts. 

If you recognize the suspects, you are asked to call Roseville Crime Stoppers at 916-783-7867. 

