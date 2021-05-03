Roseville real estate agent sues Black Lives Matter Sacramento for libel

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville real estate agent is suing Black Lives Matter Sacramento and its founder for libel after the group claimed she sent them racist emails.

Karra Crowley, who has been a local real estate agent for more than three decades, spoke with FOX40 a day after Black Lives Matter shared a number of emails from an address that included Crowley’s name and the number 64. The first one was signed, “Karra Crowley. Crowley Properties.”

In one of the emails, the sender writes, “My husband and I are pillars in this community. We have always taught our children to fear African Americans!!!!”

The last email shared says, “Let’s bring slavery back!!!!”

Crowley told FOX40 the email address that sent those messages is not hers, and she believes someone is purposely trying to hurt her business.

As a result of the social media post, she said she received numerous messages and calls.

“There have been a lot of hateful, nasty comments,” she told FOX40. “There have been many, many phone calls. The most recent one is we were leaving to come here, somebody on the other line said, ‘It’s time for you to move.’”

A lawsuit filed by her attorney on behalf of Crowley and her husband says, “In fact, Fox40 News contacted Ms. Crowley about Defendants’ Facebook posts, and Ms. Crowley felt compelled to do an interview to try to mitigate the damage.”

The Facebook post was still up Monday.

Now, Crowley and her husband are suing BLM Sacramento and its founder, Tanya Faison, for $75,000 in damages and are calling for the group to remove the posts.

In the lawsuit, Crowley’s attorney says Black Lives Matter’s posts on social media “are libelous on their face.”

“These posts expose Plaintiffs to hatred, contempt, ridicule and obloquy because they portray Plaintiffs as racists and ignorant. Defendants’ Facebook posts encouraged others to find personal information on Plaintiffs and post it – which they did. Shortly thereafter, Plaintiffs’ personal information was posted to the BLM Facebook page,” the lawsuit continues.

A week later, the Facebook post had been shared nearly 200 times.