Roseville real estate agent says impersonator sent racist emails

ROCKLIN, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville real estate agent is speaking out after the Black Lives Matters Sacramento group claims she sent them racist emails after the Derek Chauvin verdict last week.

Karra Crowley said the email address that sent those messages is not hers, and she believes someone is purposely trying to hurt her business and intimated her.

The racist emails in question were sent to Black Lives Matter Sacramento, which were later posted to the group’s social media accounts Monday.

Crowley now says she’s getting threats and she wants people to know it was not her.

“My assistant from Texas called me and said, ‘Karra, you need to go on Facebook. There are things blowing up on Facebook about you,’” Crowley said.

Crowley has been a real estate agent in Sacramento and Roseville for more than 30 years.

Monday night, she said she was shocked to learn an email address with her name, Karra-Crowley, and the number 64, had sent the messages.

“I almost fell over. I’ve never seen anything like this personally in my life,” Crowley said.

Soon after, Crowley said messages and calls started flooding into her and her husband’s phones.

“There have been a lot of hateful, nasty comments,” Crowley said. “There have been many, many phone calls. The most recent one is we were leaving to come here, somebody on the other line said, ‘It’s time for you to move.’”

She insisted she did not send those emails.

“I did not write those emails, nor do I believe anything that is or do I have the views that were expressed in those emails,” Crowley said.

Crowley said she has a suspicion on who may have sent them but does not want to name the person because she has no proof. She believes the goal is to hurt her business and ruin her reputation.

“I don’t talk like that, I wouldn’t use that language, I wouldn’t say those words, I don’t feel those feelings,” Crowley said. Whoever it is they had the intent to not only, in my opinion, not only ruin my good name but also to intimidate me.”

Crowley said she’s asked Black Lives Matter to remove the posts, but she has not heard back from them as of Tuesday afternoon.

The group told FOX40 they do not believe her but are willing to listen if she can prove she did not send the racist emails.

Meanwhile, she has reported the incident to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. The agency says its investigation is under review pending the report filed by Crowley.

She hopes everyone will reserve judgment.

“Just because it’s in print and it’s on the internet, anybody can put anything out there,” Crowley said.