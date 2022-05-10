ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — State water leaders monitoring drought conditions said the first three months of the year were the driest ever in California.

They are now urging everyone to conserve as much as possible as the summer heat approaches.

The city of Roseville hopes its residents will conserve water using methods such as drip irrigation for gardens. They plan to unveil the landscape designs as part of their new garden project.

Last August, Roseville moved into stage two of its water conservation plan, mandating residents reduce water usage by 20%. The city has also moved to a three-day water cycle.

“We take this water conservation stuff seriously, and now is the time,” said Maurice Chaney, with the city of Roseville.

State water leaders on Tuesday also said water usage is up nearly 20% compared to 2020. It’s the highest in march since 2015.

“We’ve got to conserve. It’s the only way,” Chaney said.

With the warmer months approaching, those monitoring water resources at the state, county and city levels are asking all Californians to scale back.

The inspiration garden in Roseville will have hands-on classes to teach residents how to do everything. It will open Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and is open to the public.