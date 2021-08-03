Roseville residents must reduce water use by 20%

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Roseville announced Tuesday that residents must cut back on their water use by 20% starting Monday, Aug. 9.

The announcement comes amid worsening drought conditions across the region.

“The drought situation is becoming more urgent. In these hot summer months, now is time for everyone to work together to conserve water for our community and our region,” Sean Bigley, the city’s assistant director of water, said in a news release.

Part of the city’s mandate is specific landscape watering days on Monday, Wednesday and Friday for homes. The city says landscape watering accounts for about 60% of water use during the summer.

Businesses and non-residential sites may water their landscaping on Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

The restrictions do not apply to drip irrigation systems, the city said.

“Reducing water by 20 percent is the prudent next step to ensure our community and economy can continue to thrive in these conditions,” Bigley said in the release. “With our water infrastructure investments and water supply agreements, we have ensured that the water we save now will be available to us next year, when water supply conditions could become even tighter.”

