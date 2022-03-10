ROSEVILLE, Calif (KTXL) — Police arrested a man Monday on suspicion of possessing drugs packaged for sale and robbing a store near the Walmart Supercenter in Roseville.

According to police, officers responded to a call Sunday around 6 p.m. of a reported robbery at a department store near the Walmart on Lead Hill Boulevard. Police said a suspect allegedly displayed a note demanding money and carried a fireman during the robbery. The store was not identified by police.

After receiving an unknown amount of money, police said the suspect fled in a getaway vehicle. Police said officers had trouble locating the suspect but located the getaway vehicle the next day.

Officers located the vehicle unoccupied on Harding Boulevard near the Heritage Inn Express and a male went inside the vehicle, police said. The male matched the description of the suspected robber.

After seeing the man enter the vehicle, police said officers made contact with him and made an arrest. Police identified the suspect as 45-year-old James Sawyers of Citrus Heights.

When conducting an investigation of the robbery, Roseville police said officers learned Sawyers was allegedly responsible for two other unsolved robberies in Citrus Heights and that he had been manufacturing guns.

Officers searched Sawyers’ vehicle and found large amounts of heroin and methamphetamine packaged for sale, gun assembly tools, ammunition, cash and evidence linking him to the robbery, police said.

During their investigation, police said Sawyers was staying at the Heritage Inn Express and issued a search warrant for his hotel room. When searching Sawyers’ room, police said officers found a loaded “ghost gun” that was allegedly built from a Polymer 80 handgun kit.

Police said officers found more methamphetamine packaged for sale, additional Polymer 80 kits and gun assembly tools.

Sawyers was booked into South Placer County Jail for multiple charges including robbery, drug sales and weapon violations.