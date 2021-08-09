Roseville to take 1.2 billion gallons from wells to supply residents with water

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Roseville plans to take 1.2 billion gallons from its wells to supply about 53,000 households with running water this summer.

State reservoirs have receded to their lowest point in years. To prepare for dry seasons, Roseville has invested in new technology to boost its groundwater supply by ingesting water from previous snowmelt and rainy seasons into underground wells so when water is most needed, the city isn’t entirely reliant on Folsom Lake.

“This helps us offset the sacrifice that we know our residents are making for us,” said hydrogeologist Trevor Joseph. “Our strategy is really to be much less reliant on the Folsom reservoir.”

A lack of rain is shrinking the area’s water supply, so much so that homeowners are now being required to make changes, including watering their lawns only on assigned days. Landscaping alone accounts for 60% of summertime water use, the city said.

Joseph warned that without strategies like this, the city would be forced to ask residents to cut back on their water use even greater than the 20% required beginning this week.

“We ain’t got a choice. We’ve got to cut back on water,” Rich Luna, a Roseville homeowner said. “If we don’t cut back, there’s not going to be any water left at all.”

Luna waters his plants in the morning before peak heat, which cuts down his watering time to just minutes a day. He also made the choice to invest in a drought-friendly yard and urges his neighbors to do the same.

“This is the fourth year I’ve been in Roseville and I think it’s the hottest summer so far,” Luna said. “Cut where you can and conserve. The kids’ showers? Shorten them up.”