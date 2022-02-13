Roseville Ukrainian community prays for peace as Russia threatens invasion

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — While the local Ukrainian community in Roseville sits and waits for what can happen in their native county, the threat of a Russian invasion continues to cause concern.

“We pray for the peace in Ukraine. We pray for the peace in all the world because we don’t want no wars. This is really tough moments,” said First Ukrainian Baptist Church of Roseville Deacon Roman Esera.

Times are especially tough for Esera because his older brother lives in Ukraine.

“War is never good things. So, we are worried. But we know that God can protect,” Esera explained.

For the Kolodrivskiy family, doing boots-on-the-ground type of ministry work, is something they will continue to do.

Emma Kolodrivskiy told FOX40 she will follow her older sister, Suzanna Kolodrivskiy, and travel to Ukraine where she will do missionary work this summer.

“We’re just praying that everything goes well, and that God protects us,” Emma Kolodrivskiy said.

“Having peace in my heart and knowing that God has everything under control,” Suzanna Kolodrivskiy added. “I think it’s really easy for us to get lost or have fear in our hearts, but it’s really important to just trust God and to put all of our faith in Him.”

Outside the walls of his church, Esera wants to reassure anyone in doubt during this time.

“Do not panic. God keeps everything in control and may your family be blessed and have peace in heart,” Esera advised.