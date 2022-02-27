ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Ukrainian community in Roseville is feeling the pain of their homeland and are hoping their prayers are heard even though they are thousands of miles away.

Members of the Ukrainian community gathered Sunday at the First Ukrainian Evangelical Church uniting as one while their home continues to be invaded.

The church’s choir conductor Oleksandr Zhdanyuk told FOX40 he’s had to silence the notifications on his phone because hearing of the news overseas has been overwhelming.

“Just turn off and just pray,” Zhdanyuk said. “We need more prayers together.”

But churchgoers aren’t only seeking solace at church.

People lined Riverside Avenue just outside of their church service with signs and flags, turning to their community on the streets for support, hoping the end to the fighting is near.

“Kind of sad, this war was unexpected. It’s not fair. It’s a very big country versus a very small country,” said 16-year-old Dennis Kravstov.

Kravstov told FOX40 he’s still in disbelief at how tensions escalated to this degree.

For Roman Pleshivyy, the images and videos coming from Ukraine have been hard to watch.

“Thankful I am that my kids can go to bed and pretty much not worry about bombs going over our house,” Pleshivvy said. “We’re believers, so we believe in God, and we know he’s going to hear our prayers and he’s going to protect them.”

Like Pleshivvy, many others are keeping to the power of prayer from those Ukrainians whose home is under siege.