Roseville wastewater assistant director accused of using public funds to pay for employee’s law school tuition

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville city employee has been arrested after investigators said he was caught spending public money that he wasn’t authorized to use. Now, he’s facing felony charges.

According to court documents, Kenneth Glotzbach, formerly the Assistant Director of the South Placer Wastewater Authority in Roseville, hired an employee from Washington, D.C. in 2018 and billed the city to move her to Roseville.

During an interview with investigators, Glotzbach said he promised his new hire that he would pay for her law school education as part of the hiring process.

FOX40 is not naming the employee because she has not been charged.

John Coupal, with Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association — a nonprofit that lobbies for taxpayers — said the hiring should have been an immediate red flag.

“You might understand tuition for law school being paid by a law enforcement agency or the attorney general’s office, but a wastewater agency?” Coupal questioned.

It wasn’t until March 2020 that another city employee noticed an invoice from the Lincoln Law School and realized something wasn’t right. Investigators said the cost of moving the employee from D.C. and paying her tuition cost more than $300,000.

Jamie Court, with Consumer Watchdog, said Glotzbach new what he was doing was wrong.

“If you rise to the level of an Assistant Director of a department, you have to understand that you’re entrusted with public funds,” Court said.

Text messages between Glotzbach and the employee, shown in court documents, show the two were trying to hide what they were doing. The employee told Glotzbach to “play the victim” and that she’ll “pull the discrimination card.”

Glotzbach at one point texted the employee, saying if she were a man, there would be no questions about what he did.

“Oh, clearly, this was special treatment,” Court said. “The question is, why?”

The water authority told FOX40 Glotzbach is no longer employed there. The city would not confirm the employment status of the other employee.