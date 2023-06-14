(KTXL) — About 1,500 athletes across 100 teams will compete in a three-day basketball tournament in Roseville this weekend that is expected to generate over $1 million to the south Placer County economy.

The basketball tournament is the first-ever Girls California Live 23 and will take place Thursday through Saturday at the Roebbelen Center.

Girls California Live 23 is the first tourney in the state-sanctioned by the NCAA and will feature high school girls’ basketball players who have been highly recruited by college programs.

The tournament is also approved by the California Intersholastic Federation (CIF), California’s governing body for high school sports.

The 100 teams are from San Diego to Washington including several from the Sacramento region.

The tournament is expected to draw 4,000 people to the area and contribute to the Roseville, Rocklin and Lincoln economies from revenue made at hotel rooms and restaurants, according to Placer Valley Tourism.

“Girls California Live 23 is a first-of-its-kind event that highlights the amazing skills of basketball players, and also helps showcase Placer Valley and the Roebbelen Center,” Said Kim Summers, Chief Executive Officer of Placer Valley Tourism and the Grounds said in a statement. “It’s a big win for everyone involved, from the high schools and their players to businesses in the community.”

Over the weekend, teams will be playing four to five games on the Roebbelen Center’s 12 full-length basketball courts.

Sacramento-area high schools competing in the tournament include Antelope, Del Oro, Folsom, Manteca, McClatchy, McNair, Oak Ridge, St. Francis, Vista Del Lago, and Whitney.

“To have this in your backyard, it’s huge,” St. Francis girls basketball coach Brittany Woodard said in a statement. “It’s nice to see Sacramento hosting something as big as this, and have girls compete at the highest level.”

Woodard also serves as a member of the Coaches Advisory Board for California Live 23.

Girls California Live 23 is one of 14 NCAA-approved high school basketball tournaments for girls nationwide.

Daily admission is $10 per person.