(FOX40.COM) — The Roseville Police Department announced Friday that officers arrested a 15-year-old student who is suspected of making online threats that led to West Park High School to be placed on lockdown.

On Thursday, West Park was placed on lockdown as a precaution and an increased of patrol officers were assigned to the campus. Students were released early from the school.

According to police, the student was contacted and arrested by officers assigned to the school and they posed no immediate threat to the campus.

Police said the 15-year-old was transported to Placer County Juvenile Hall.

“The Roseville Police Department takes every threat seriously, especially to our school campuses, and will remain vigilant in holding those responsible for causing fear and disruption in our community accountable,” police wrote in a Facebook post.