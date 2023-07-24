Placer County officials in charge of mosquito control announced Monday the discovery of eggs from an invasive mosquito in a Roseville neighborhood.

The eggs from the Aedes aegypti mosquito were found in a plant pot in the Cherry Glen neighborhood, according to Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District.

In an update shared by the district, officials say that the eggs are difficult to find since they are as small as a grain of rice.

The Aedes aegypti mosquito is commonly known as the yellow fever mosquito. Vector control officials are working to determine how extensive the infestation is in the area.

Officials are asking residents who live in the area where the eggs were found to allow technicians to access front and back yards so they can do the necessary work to limit the infestation.

Residents are also asked to empty any standing water, such as in pots, buckets and tires, in order to limit the reproduction of mosquitoes.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, this type of mosquito only needs a small amount of water to lay eggs, and fully-grown adults prefer to live near and bite people.