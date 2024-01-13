(FOX40.COM) — Two people who allegedly stole a woman’s purse from the Westfield Galleria at Roseville were caught on camera using the victim’s credit card to buy thousands of dollars worth of Apple products and police are asking for help to identify the suspect.

Two alleged thieves charge thousands of dollars onto a stolen credit card at the Apple Store inside the Roseville Galleria Mall./Placer County Sheriff’s Office

“Late last year a victim reported to us that their wallet was stolen from her purse while she was at work,” the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post. “Shortly after reporting this to the bank, she was notified that her credit card was used at the Apple Store in the Roseville Galleria mall. The suspects purchased approximately $5,000 worth of items from the Apple store with the victim’s stolen credit cards.”

Detectives said they worked with Apple to obtain images of the suspects from their security cameras. They advised anyone with information on the crime to contact the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at 916-652-2423