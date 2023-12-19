(FOX40.COM) — The Roseville Police Department successfully conducted several more arrests under Operation Grinch as police continue to monitor the city’s numerous retail locations.

On Saturday evening, officers made arrests in the Galleria area of the city after making contact with two separate groups of suspected retail thieves.

The first two suspected thieves were discovered by loss prevention team members at a Target on Fairway Drive, who then notified law enforcement.

Officers then monitored the pair as they filled two storage bins with Target merchandise before leaving the store without paying.

The two suspects were met by officers upon exiting the store and were arrested.

Just a few miles from the Target, officers were monitoring another pair of suspected retail thieves at the Galleria Mall.

One of the suspects fled from the Lululemon store with stolen merchandise while leaving behind his suspected accomplice.

The suspect then entered into a vehicle and fled from police as officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

The pursuit entered nearby Highway 65 where the suspect began throwing suspected stolen items out of the vehicle.

The suspect driver then tried to off-road onto the shoulder of Highway 65 and Pleasant Grove Boulevard before crashing the vehicle. They were ultimately arrested.