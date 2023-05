(KTXL) — Roseville residents now have a new park in their city.

Audrey Huisking Park, which is about 1.2 acres, is located in West Roseville at 6485 Garland Way.

(Photo from city of Roseville)

The park has a play area for children, benches and picnic tables with shade. There are several other amenities at the park as well.

Construction of the park started in the summer of 2022, and its completion adds one more park to the existing three in the surrounding area.