(KTXL) — A shooting in Roseville on Wednesday night forced the lockdown of the Kaiser Permanente campus along Eureka Road, according to the Roseville Police Department.

The shooting took place just before 9 p.m., near the intersection of Douglas Boulevard and Eureka Road.

Some shots struck the lobby of the hospitals birthing center, but no injuries were reported.

The lockdown was lifted shortly after police arrived on scene and secured the area. Law enforcement did not provide any suspect information or about a possible suspect vehicle.

The hospital is located at 1640 Eureka Road and is one of the two larger Kaiser campuses in Roseville, the other being the Kaiser Permanente Roseville Medical Offices at 1011 Riverside Avenue.

This is the second reported shooting in Roseville in less than a week. On April 6, a shooting took place at Mahany Park in western Roseville that killed one person and injured two others, including a California Highway Patrol Officer.