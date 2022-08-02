PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) —CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) reported they are currently responding to the Nortec Plant in Placer County for reports of fire.

Additional crews were called for aid to the fire located at 3033 Fiddyment Road by CAL FIRE.

Units from the Roseville Fire Department and the Lincoln Fire Department responded to CAL FIRE’s call for mutual aid, according to Roseville and Lincoln fire.

CAL FIRE said that “considerable drift smoke” from the plant is impacting Lincoln.

Lincoln Public Safety Chief Matt Alves said that CAL FIRE was reporting trash burning inside of the structure.

This is a developing story