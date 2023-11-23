(FOX40.COM) — Officials are closing the Douglas Tunnel on Interstate 80 for two weeks for scheduled electrical maintenance.

According to Caltrans, crews will close the Douglas Tunnel in Roseville, also known as the Harry Crabb Tunnel, starting Monday, Nov. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday, Dec. 8. The closure excludes weekends.

Motorists driving coming from Sunrise Boulevard to eastbound I-80 will be detoured to the Douglas Boulevard on-ramp.

During the two weeks of construction, maintenance includes replacing the fire alarm panel, communication system and heat detectors.

Repairs were requested earlier this year by Sunrise Region Field Maintenance and the funding for the maintenance is from a $390,000 emergency contract award to Sierra Building Systems, Inc., according to Caltrans.