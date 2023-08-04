(KTXL) — More than 1,000 Roseville households were without power early Friday morning after a vehicle crashed into a transformer along Blue Oaks Boulevard, according to the Roseville Fire Department.

The collision occurred sometime around 6:30 a.m. when a single vehicle collided with a 12kv transformer on Blue Oaks Boulevard. The driver was uninjured and able to exit the vehicle.

Following the collision the transformer caught fire and crews had to wait until Roseville Electric confirmed that the transformer had been de-energized and was safe to extinguish.

Fire crews were able to extinguish the fire, but crews will remain on scene to cool the vehicle and transformer oil.

As of 8:14 a.m., the City of Roseville Outage Map shows no current outages in the area of the crash or anywhere else in the city.