ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A California Highway Patrol aircraft helped law enforcement stop two people from stealing catalytic converters from a commercial business in Roseville.

Flight Officer Joseph Davis said the aircraft began following the thieves around 1 a.m. on Wednesday. They were seen entering the parking lot of a business after cutting through a chain-link fence.

Around 2 a.m., they began to remove the catalytic converters from the business’s fleet vehicles. The officer in the aircraft can be heard communicating with others as he monitors the thieves near the trucks.

One of the thieves is then seen running away from the trucks as officers move into the area. Despite trying to hide in a nearby bin, officers were able to make an arrest thanks to surveillance from the aircraft.

One of the thieves was arrested after trying to hide in a bin. (Photo from California Highway Patrol)

The other person was arrested next to where the vehicles were located.

Officer Davis said the operation was in partnership with Roseville police and the Roseville Task Force. The operation began as the city noticed an increase in catalytic converter thefts.