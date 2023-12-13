(FOX40.COM) — The Roseville Police Department and the California Highway Patrol recorded nearly 30 arrests on Monday as part of Roseville’s Operation Grinch, according to police.

Operation Grinch is the police department’s mission to curb retail theft during the holiday season by increasing patrols and undercover operations around retail centers.

On Monday, the Roseville Police Department totaled 17 arrests connected to drug sales, ID theft, theft offenses, conspiracy, warrants, weapon offenses and more.

The CHP also pitched in on Operation Grinch and recovered over 300 pieces of stolen merchandise during 10 apprehensions that totaled over $2,500 in stolen items.