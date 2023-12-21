(FOX40.COM) — 750 people from countries near and far can now call themselves U.S. citizens after taking the oath of citizenship at a naturalization ceremony in Roseville on Wednesday morning.

They came from 76 countries, including Mexico, Uzbekistan, India and Nigeria, to name a few, each with their own journey and deeply personal reasons for searching for a better life.

“We escaped horrible things we were facing… now we feel safe (as a part) of this great nation,” said Mohannad Alomar, who immigrated to the U.S. from Iraq.

Others like T. Henry Onawole from Nigeria came to America to seek an education, and now as a citizen, he hopes to find professional success.

“(To receive) endless opportunities in the United States, you need to embark on the journey to become a citizen,” Onawole said.

On hand to help welcome our newest citizens was Deputy U.S. Secretary of State Richard Verma, who shared his own story of coming from India to the U.S. with his family when he was a boy.

“I was sitting where all of you are today for my swearing-in ceremony to become a citizen,” Verma said.

He reflected on the sacrifice families make leaving everything they know behind for the American Dream.

“For many of these folks, it’s the culmination of a long journey, a lot of years, a lot of sacrifices. They left family and communities behind, and they did so for this larger purpose,” Verma continued.

Onawole said that the ceremony symbolizes the start of something new.

“Today, I will say, it is the beginning of a new era in my life, my American Dream is being fulfilled.”