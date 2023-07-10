(KTXL) — Eric Abril, accused of murder and attempted murder after a Roseville shooting in early April was detained in a wooden area on Monday in Rocklin after he escaped from a Roseville hospital early Sunday morning.

For Rocklin and Roseville residents, there’s a massive sense of relief in the community after Abril was taken into custody after the manhunt.

“I’m relieved. I think everybody’s going to members of this community right here in these apartments going to be able to sleep again tonight without worrying about him coming out of the dark,” Rocklin resident Dan Moberly told FOX40 News.

A FOX40 News team was at the scene when deputies detained Abril behind the Edgewood Apartments, walking him out of a creek bed behind the apartment complex after law enforcement searched for him for over 30 hours.

A manhunt for Abril began following his escape from Sutter Roseville Medical Center, where a Placer County deputy was supposed to be watching him around the clock.

Abril was found just a mile away from the hospital.

“Well, this is something that should have never happened,” Moberly said. “I know a few Placer County deputies. I know Rocklin PD real well, and I think it’s inexcusable that this inmate was able to escape the hospital.”

Residents who saw deputies swarm and handcuff Abril said they were shocked to find out he was hiding so close to where they live.

“I wasn’t nervous before, but then when they were coming in, I was like, wow, he’s actually here,” Rocklin resident Myla Eaton told FOX40 News. “There are real people that are going and getting him right now.”

Dozens of law enforcement officials from Placer County, Roseville and Rocklin, flooded the area in search of the man accused of killing 72-year-old James MacEgan and shooting at his wife and a CHP officer in April.

Rocklin residents said this could have and should have been avoided.

Some residents suggest law enforcement should keep some sort of GPS device on inmates who are being treated in a hospital to immediately track them if they escape custody.

“I love law enforcement. Don’t get me wrong, and I have a great deal of respect for them and all my friends that are that serve in law enforcement, but just like maybe my years in the fire service, that’s like fire departments starting their own fire shouldn’t ever happen,” Moberly said. “They should have never lost custody of him and control of that inmate.”