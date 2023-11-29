(FOX40.COM) — Documents from the California Dept. of Social Services provide new details on the drowning of two twin brothers who were under the care of their foster mother last month in Roseville.

CDSS documents said the woman “failed to provide adequate supervision…resulting in the children drowning in the home pool.”

The foster care mother reportedly said she looked away for five minutes before finding the two 2-year-olds, named Legend and Sincere, unconscious in the pool in her backyard on Oct. 9.

Two days after the drownings, the biological grandmother of the boys said to FOX40.com, “My daughter pleaded for them to be removed from that place because she was having complications there with the foster parent.”

CDSS said that investigators saw a Ring camera recording video, but that the foster mother declined to turn over footage to police.

Records also show the foster mom was approved for care after installing an alarm on a window that has direct access to the backyard pool.

Social services require that the alarm stay on at all times and that children who use the pool be supervised by an adult with a valid water safety certificate.

There has not been any arrests in connection with the case and the foster mother has not provided any public statements.