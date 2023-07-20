(KTXL) — Eight men were arrested in Roseville following a two-day undercover operation focused on arresting sex crime suspects, according to the Roseville Police Department.

The police department and its Crime Suppression Unity carried out “Operation No Go Zone” in order to arrest suspects of sex crimes against children.

Each of the eight men were booked into the South Placer County Jail in Roseville and are facing charges of:

– Attempted lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under the age of 14 P.C. 664/288(a)

– Contacting a minor with intent to commit lewd and lascivious acts P.C. 288.3(a)

– Arranging to meet with a minor for a lewd purpose and arriving at the meet location P.C. 288.4(b)