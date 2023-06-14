(KTXL) — The Roseville Downtown Partnership announced their new electric shuttle on Tuesday that will provide free rides around downtown and old town Roseville on select days.

Starting on June 16, from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., riders can participate in the new pilot program by jumping on the shuttle at one of the five downtown stations or two old town stations.

The shuttle will operate on Fridays and Saturdays. It will also run during special city events like Downtown Tuesday Nights or Fourth of July.

The stops include:

• The corner of Vernon Street and Bulen Street, Lohse Apartments

• The corner of Vernon Street and Taylor Street, Tower Theatre

• Roseville Civic Center, 311 Vernon Street

• The corner of Atlantic Street and Lincoln Street

• 135 Main Street, across from the Main Street Plaza

• 112 Pacific Street

• 411 Oak Street, near the Vernon Street Parking Garage

There will be two shuttles making regular runs to the designated stops and some surrounding neighborhoods in the oldtown and downtown areas.

The shuttle is funded by the Downtown Roseville Partnership and will be serviced by Folsom Golf Carts.