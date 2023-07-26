(KTXL) — California Congressmen Kevin Kiley is challenging Secretary of Defense Llyod Austin as to why a Roseville family paid $60,000 to have their daughter’s body transported to Arlington National Cemetery for burial.

Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee was one of 13 U.S. service members that were killed on Aug. 26, 2021 in a suicide bombing at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan.

Gee and her fellow service members were assisting in evacuating thousands of Afghans that were hoping to escape from the Taliban during the withdrawal of U.S. military forces.

Following her death, the Department of Defense had her remains sent back to Roseville but declined to cover the cost of transporting her body to the hallowed burial grounds.

Gee’s family was able to receive support from a non-profit. Honoring Our Fallen, which was able to fund the transportation to Arlington.

“I hope you would agree that the reports of Sgt. Gee’s family being forced to seek outside help to fund the transportation of her remains fails to meet the expectations Americans hold for how their fallen warriors and their families should be treated,” Kiley wrote in his letter to Austin.

Kiley continued in his letter to call the “forced” payment a “travesty” and said that “Gold Star families have given too much to be treated so poorly.”