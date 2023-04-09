(KTXL) — A fatal collision along State Route 65 in Roseville on Saturday closed down the major highway for several hours, according to the California Highway Patrol Auburn station.

At 6:36 p.m., Auburn CHP shared that all southbound lanes would be closed at Pleasant Grove Boulevard due to “a major injury collision.” Traffic was diverted onto Pleasant Grove Boulevard.

A little over two hours later, at 8:39 p.m., the CHP announced that all lanes were reopened and thanked drivers for their patience.

“CHP wants to remind everyone this holiday weekend to travel safe and allow yourself time to get to your destination,” the CHP wrote.