(KTXL) — One person died Tuesday morning following a pedestrian versus vehicle collision along Pacific/Taylor Road near the Roseville and Rocklin border, according to the Roseville Police Department.

The accident has forced the closure of the I-80 westbound on-ramp at Taylor Road and the I-80 eastbound off-ramp at Taylor/Pacific Road, according to the Rocklin Police Department and Auburn California Highway Patrol.

Police say that the accident happened at around 5 a.m. along Taylor Road near Stonehouse Court.

There is currently no estimated time of reopening, according to law enforcement.