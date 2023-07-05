(KTXL) — A vegetation fire burned approximately 50 acres in Roseville overnight on the Fourth of July, the Roseville Fire Department said.

According to the fire department, crews were dispatched to the fire in the “greenbelt area” between Westbrook Boulevard and Westpark Drive around 9:40 p.m.

The fire department said that with assistance from CAL FIRE-NEU, the fire was contained before midnight.

According to the fire department, crews responding to the fire included one grass unit, two brush units, four fire engines and “multiple overhead personnel.”

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged by the fire.