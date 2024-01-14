(FOX40.COM) — The long-vacant former Pier 1 Imports outside of the Westfield Galleria at Roseville may soon have a date with a wrecking ball after approval passed for Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse and Wine Bar to demolish the building and open a new restaurant in its spot.

The high-end steakhouse proposed at 1101 Galleria Blvd. will be the only Fleming’s location in the Sacramento region. It was approved to move forward to stage 2, demolition, on Jan. 11, according to the City of Roseville Planning Commission.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse serves steaks that are “as close to perfect as you can get in every way,” and wines “curated from the best vineyards and crafted by the world’s most talented winemakers, from Napa Valley to Italy and France,” according to its website.

The proposed Fleming’s site is 8,110 square feet, and the final project includes landscaping and a new parking lot. Approval of the restaurant is contingent on stipulations from the planning commission, which are required to be met by building permit holders by January 2026.