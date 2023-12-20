(FOX40.COM) — The City of Roseville Parks, Recreation and Libraries announced on Tuesday that they are expecting to open the Gibson Park pickleball courts sometime in January.

These nine pickleball courts are a part of the first phase of the nearly 14-acre park that will also feature shade structures and support facilities.

Along with the fully lighted pickleball courts, there will be 10 tennis courts, three basketball courts, spectator seating, a nearly 200-space parking lot, a picnic shelter and a large open turf area.

Roseville Parks, Recreation and Libraries

The park is located at 201 Gibson Drive, at the corner of Gibson Drive and Roseville Parkway, near the Galleria Mall.

“We can’t wait to share this fantastic facility with all our residents and pickleball enthusiasts,” Roseville PRL wrote in a social media post. “Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to taking down the construction fences next month.”