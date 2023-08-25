(FOX40.COM) — From opening their first location at the site of Roseville’s former dump to now opening locations in Texas, Green Acres has truly blossomed in their first 20 years.

On Aug. 7, 2003, the Gill Family opened their first location at 901 Galleria Blvd with the goal of being a one-shop stop for trees and shrubs to outdoor furniture and grills.

“A passion for understanding the products, the climate, and the value of customer gardening success, led to growth for the plant nursery and local garden enthusiasts,” the company wrote in a news release. “Green Acres Nursery & Supply has become known as the local nursery offering competitive prices, exceptional selection, and good, old-fashioned service.”

Throughout the years Green Acres has expanded their operations with the opening of locations in Auburn, Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Rocklin and Sacramento.

In the Fall of 2022, Green Acres said goodbye to their original location in Roseville for a brand new location in their founding city at 7300 Galilee Rd.

“Moving our Roseville nursery is bittersweet,” Green Acres wrote in an announcement about the new location. “The old dumpsite is home to our first location and opened in 2003. With tremendous support from the Roseville community, we’ve been able to turn our local, family-owned business into seven locations throughout the greater Sacramento area.”

This new location hosts several new features compared to the original location including:

• Annuals and Perennials Greenhouse

• Houseplant Greenhouse

• Acres of outdoor space for trees and shrubs

One major milestone for the company came this year when they opened their first out-of-state location in Irving, Texas. The nursery plans to open a second Texas location in Melissa in 2024.

The nursery wrote that they were able to purchase three growing facilities that have made “servicing the nurseries more efficient, while meeting high stands of plant material.”