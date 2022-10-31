ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Five people were arrested Sunday night after several thousand dollars of Halloween lawn decorations were destroyed, the Roseville Police Department said.

According to police, between 10 and 11 p.m. officers responded to reports of people vandalizing decorations in the area of Fiddyment Farms and Sun City, including one home’s collection of handmade Halloween decorations that the resident had collected over years.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said surveillance cameras owned by a resident showed several men in Toyota Prius smashing pumpkins and slicing an inflatable decoration with a knife.

According to police, a Roseville police officer later pulled over a car that matched the description of the vehicle in the video.

Police said officers found several pumpkins, lawn decorations, and baseball bats with orange stains on them.

Police said the men, all between the ages of 18 and 19, were arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, prowling on private property and conspiracy.

Police said they believe the group was involved in other acts of vandalism that night.