ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man is under arrest after speeding through Placer County and driving onto a golf course, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said deputies pulled over a driver in Lincoln just after 2 a.m. on Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver appeared to be under the influence and gave the deputy someone else’s driver’s license. After being asked to step out of the vehicle, the suspect drove away.

The sheriff’s office said the suspect was driving at over 100 mph, ran through multiple stop signs and drove in the wrong lane down Fiddyment Road.

The suspect avoided a spike strip deployed by deputies and drove through a wooden fence onto Sierra Pines Golf Course in Roseville, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect came to a stop and tried to run away but was caught.

The sheriff’s office said Chris Allen, 47, of Orland, is facing charges of evading a peace officer, providing false identification, and driving under the influence.