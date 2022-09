ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Roseville Animal Control said that they received a call this week about a possible fox laying along Roseville Parkway in a gutter.

When officers arrived they discovered the fox was actually a young coyote with an injured leg, according to animal control.

The coyote was taken to a local wildlife rescue with the help of animal control and the Atlantic Street Vet Hospital, according to animal control.