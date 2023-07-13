(KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office is reviewing its inmate travel accompaniment policies after Eric Abril, the suspect in a deadly April shooting in Roseville, escaped during a hospital visit on Sunday.

Former Sacramento County Sheriff John McGinness spent more than 30 years in law enforcement and says Abril’s escape could have been avoided if not for one mistake.

“I assure you he will never be a one-officer transport classification again,” McGinness said.

In a press conference after Abril was recaptured, Placer County Sheriff Wayne Woo told reporters that Abril’s inmate transport classification was downgraded from a two-deputy transport to a one-deputy transport back in May.

McGinness believes that was likely a clerical error.

“Given the background of this particular individual, yes, it should be looked at in terms of the threat that he poses and also the incentive to get out,” McGinness said.

Woo said Abril broke through restraints before making a run for it.

Mcginness says it’s not unlikely an inmate with a medical emergency, like serious head trauma, would be transported to the hospital and he believes that’s what could have happened.

He says if Abril needed a cat scan or MRI his restraints were likely loosened and maybe that’s when he made a run for it.

“Maybe he was partially immobilized, partially restrained and that provided a great opportunity for a full escape,” McGinness said.