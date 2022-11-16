ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A two-vehicle collision at the Riverside Avenue on-ramp on eastbound Interstate 80 resulted in the death of a toddler, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP’s Auburn office said that a white Volkswagon sedan with a possible flat tire was on the on-ramp when a silver truck traveling at a high rate of speed behind the sedan collided with it.

The man driving the truck and the woman driving the Volkswagen were both taken to Sutter Roseville Medical Center with major injuries, according to the CHP.

The passenger of the sedan, a young child, died of their injuries, the CHP said.

Several lanes of the freeway and the on-ramp were closed for some time and were reopened at 11:20 a.m.