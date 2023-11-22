(FOX40.COM) — Law enforcement agencies in Placer County arrested a juvenile suspect in connection to a shooting that occurred at Top Golf in Roseville on Monday night, according to the Roseville Police Department.

At 10 p.m. on Monday, “shots fired” calls were made near the parking lot of Top Golf.

Responding officers detained multiple people that were believed to have been associated with the shooting in order to understand what occurred.

Top Golf and nearby businesses provided surveillance video recordings and officers learned that no one at the scene was hit by gunfire.

On Wednesday morning, the Placer County Sheriff’s Office and the Roseville Police Department served a warrant in Lincoln where they arrested the shooting suspect.

The juvenile has since been booked into Placer County Juvenile Hall and is facing a charge of attempted murder.

The case is still under investigation by the Roseville Police Department.