(KTXL) — A Granite Bay woman who lost her husband in a crash that killed four people has filed a lawsuit against Roseville restaurant, House of Oliver, for its alleged role in the suspected DUI case, according to the Placer County Superior Court.

On Dec. 14, 2022, Patrick Gainer, 65, Paul Hammack, 53, Karan Pannu, 45, and Jerry Cepel, 61 were killed in a car crash in Granite Bay after Cepel, who was driving alone, crashed into a vehicle occupied by the three others.

Sierra Pannu, the spouse of Karan Pannu, filed the lawsuit against the estate of Jerry Cepel and House of Oliver.

Pannu claims that on the night of the crash, the restaurant was hosting its “Whiskey Wednesdays,” in which “the risk of severe intoxication is high.”

The lawsuit states that “the House of Oliver continued to serve Mr. Cepel alcohol although he was severely intoxicated and obviously drunk.”

Cepel then left House of Oliver which “made no effort to prevent him from leaving and or driving,” the lawsuit claims.

Pannu is claiming property damage, wrongful death, personal injury and other damages due to the crash.

The lawsuit also claims she has suffered from wage losses, loss of use of property, hospital and medical expenses, general damage, property damage, loss of earning capacity and other damages.

“Mr. Cepel’s reckless disregard for the life of others, gross negligence and unlawful acts have caused the death of Karan Pannu and left the Plaintiff with an undue hardship,” the lawsuit states.

On Friday, Matthew Oliver, owner of House Oliver, told FOX40 News, “We’ve heard there’s a lawsuit, but we have not been served. CHP has not given a toxicology report and they have not said alcohol is at play. We don’t know where the men were before or after the crash. There are too many factors to speak to right now. As soon as we are served we can look at the allegations.”