(FOX40.COM) — A new luxury pickleball entertainment complex is coming to Roseville.

According to a press release, Electric Pickle will have 10 courts and full-service cabanas for players to relax in between games. In addition to the pickleball courts, the complex will have outdoor TVs, fireplaces, a bocce ball court, and a 10,000-square-foot restaurant.

City officials previously said construction of Electric Pickle is expected to begin in 2023 and open in 2024.

Other Electric Pickle locations have already broken ground in Tempe, Arizona and Las Vegas with plans to expand in Katy, Texas and Rancho Cucamonga.

“Pickleball is an incredibly social game, and we are thrilled to unify those who play the sport through the opening of Electric Pickle complexes in key regions throughout the United States,” Knighthead Capital Management co-founder Tom Wagner said in a statement.

A rendering of Electric Pickle, a new pickleball entertainment complex coming soon to Roseville. Photo courtesy of Brick & West.

Electric Pickle is part of a project called Roseville Junction, which will be located at 290 Conference Center Drive, along the Highway 65 corridor and the Galleria Mall.

The Roseville Junction project will be built on formerly city-owned land that was sold in 2020 for $4.8 million that went towards the city’s strategic improvement fund.

Fieldwork Brewing, which has a location in midtown Sacramento, will open a 20,000-square-foot venue at the Roseville Junction.

The space will also offer modular containers surrounding an open area for several types of outdoor events. The project also includes a beer garden and two new hotels provided by Caption by Hyatt Roseville and Hyatt House Roseville.

About 250 rooms will be available between the two new hotels.