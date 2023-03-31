(KTXL) — A business in downtown Roseville was the victim of a drive-by shooting on Saturday, according to the Roseville Police Department.

In the early morning hours, a 53-year-old man was removed from a business in the 300 block of Atlantic Street by staff.

While walking back to his vehicle, the man made verbal threats to the staff. After getting in his vehicle he fired three shots towards the building.

No injuries were reported and witnesses were able to identify the man and the vehicle. On Tuesday, he was stopped in West Sacramento and later taken into custody by Roseville Police.

The suspect was booked into the South Placer County Jail on a no-bail warrant.