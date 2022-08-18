ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A contracted employee attacked a supervisor with a knife at a Roseville business on Wednesday, according to the Roseville Police Department.

At 11:05 a.m. officers responded to the 4000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard for reports of an assault, according to police.

Police said that Salai Tuntun, 41, of Sacramento County, attacked his supervisor with a fixed-blade knife, cutting the supervisor’s hand. The victim was treated at the hospital and has been released.

Police said that Tuntun was later found at his home in Sacramento County with assistance from the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office.

Tuntun has been booked into the South Placer County Jail and is facing several charges including assault with a deadly weapon.