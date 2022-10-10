ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — The Roseville Police Department said a man died from a “medical issue” following his arrest on Sept. 28 in Roseville.

According to police, officers pulled the man over around 2:00 p.m. on Vista Grand Boulevard after his car and license plate matched a report of stolen auto parts the officers were responding to.

Police said during the arrest the man complied with officers’ commands and was detained without incident.

According to police, soon after the man was put into the patrol car he began experiencing a “medical issue” and that an ambulance was called to take the man to the hospital where he later died.

The Roseville Police Department said that an initial autopsy has been conducted but that the Placer County Sheriff Coroner’s Office has not officially determined the cause of death.

Roseville Police said based on their investigation that they believe the man ingested methamphetamine as he was being pulled over but did not say what led the department to the conclusion.

According to the police, further toxicology reports are being conducted.