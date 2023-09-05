(FOX40.COM) — One motorcyclist died and another was hospitalized after a crash that also involved an SUV in Roseville on Tuesday afternoon, according to Roseville Police.

The crash happened around 5 p.m. in the area of Sunrise Avenue and Cirby Way.

At the site of the crash, an SUV was spotted in the roadway with damage to the driver side and its hood open, but it was unclear how the crash happened.

Sunrise Avenue was closed north of Cirby Way for some time as officers investigated the crash.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.