(FOX40.COM) — A man was found unresponsive near Roseville on Sunday morning, and police are suspecting the cause was an overdose.

Roseville Police responded to a medical call around 9:30 a.m. of an unresponsive male in an encampment “near the greenbelt.”

Police added that the man was declared dead at the scene in the area of Cirby Way and Vernon Street.

The incident remains under investigation.

